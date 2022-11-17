Bulls lose to Denver Nuggets 126-103 at UC

The Chicago Bulls dropped to two games under .500 at 6-8 with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, November 13, at the United Center.

The Bulls were outscored 32-20 in the first quarter, 30-27 in the second quarter, 35-29 in the third quarter and 29-27 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

The Bulls’ defense had no answer for the Nuggets’ Michael Porter, Jr., who finished with a game-high 31 points on 11 of 16 attempts from the field.

Porter Jr. played college basketball for the University of Missouri Tigers and was ranked as one of the top prospects in the class of 2017. Porter Jr. was selected 14th overall by the Nuggets in the 2018 NBA draft, and the Bulls had a chance to get him.

Currently, Porter Jr. is averaging 16.8 points per game this season and has the Nuggets at 8-4 on the season. Porter Jr. teammate Nikola Jokic scored only eight points but finished with 14 assists in the contest.

The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine, who scored a team-high 21 points in the loss. LaVine made 8 of 15 of his attempts from the field in a losing effort.

Final Score: Bulls 103, Nuggets 126.

With the loss, the Bulls are now on a two-game losing streak.

Chicago Crusader Newspaper Players of the Game:

Zach LaVine, Bulls, 21 points.

Michael Porter, Jr., Nuggets, 31 points.