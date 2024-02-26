Bulls lose to Celtics in first game after All Star break  

Fresh off the All Star break, the Chicago Bulls suffered their 30th loss of the season with a 129-112 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, February 22, at the United Center.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic led his team in scoring on Thursday night, pouring in 22 points (10-19 FG, .526 FG%), 14 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of play, according to Bulls PR.

Coach Billy Donovan said his team had no answer for Celtics forward Jaylen Brown in the first half, who scored 20 of his team’s 59 points at halftime. The Bulls managed to build a three point lead at 63-59.

“We talked about some adjustments and changes on Brown,” said Donovan to the Crusader. “he had 20 in the first half,”

According to Bulls PR, Chicago has now lost three consecutive games versus Boston and are now 0-2 in the season series with the Celtics. The Bulls tallied 50 points in the paint to Boston’s 30, which marks the 23rd game this season where Chicago has scored 50 or more paint points.

Final Score: Bulls 112, Celtics 129

Vučević logged his 499th career double-double, which ranks first among active NBA centers. With one more double-double recorded, Vučević will become the 32nd player in NBA history to log at least 500 double-doubles in a career. Last night, also marked Vučević’s 19th game this season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, which ranks seventh in the NBA this season.