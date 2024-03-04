Bulls lose to Bucks in late night game at the UC

After earning a huge victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Double OT, the Chicago Bulls would lose by 16 points to the Milwaukee Bucks 113-97, on Friday, March 1, at the UC.

The Bulls played a nationally televised game on Friday night which featured a 9 p.m. start time.

“I think as far as officiating, just call it fair,” said DeRozan via the Associated Press. “I think that’s more so where the frustration comes from. When we come down, we feel like we getting hit. They come down and we barely touching them but they’re getting the call. That kind of stings. Just the fairness of the calls I kind of think was the main focal of our frustration more so than anything.”

DeRozan and the Bulls had no answer for the Bucks offense, who were led by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game high 46 points.

The Bucks outscored the Bulls 33-24 in the first quarter, 25-20 in the second quarter and 31-25 to close out the game. Guard Coby White added 22 points.

Final Score: Bulls 97, Bucks 113

With the loss, the Bulls are now 28-32 on the season. The team will play their next game versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday, March 4, on the road. Game time 9 p.m.

(Information courtesy of the Associated Press).