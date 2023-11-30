Bulls lose to Boston Celtics in final game of NBA In Season Tournament

The Chicago Bulls lost to the Boston Celtics in their final game of the 2023 NBA In Season Tournament 124-97, on Tuesday, November 28, at the TD Garden Arena.

Both Coby White and DeMar DeRozan finished with a team-high 19 points in the loss to the Celtics on Tuesday night. The Bulls defense gave up 30 points to forward Jaylen Brown.

“To be honest, it was a little weird but the ultimate goal was to come out and get a win tonight and that’s what we did,” said Brown via the Associated Press. “It’s tough because that’s just not how the game is supposed to be played. One, you’ve got to respect your opponents.”

The Bulls could not overcome the injuries of guard Zach LaVine (right foot) and forward DeMar DeRozan (left ankle), who both had to leave the game early.

Guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 10 points versus Boston and has tallied four games shooting at least 70 percent from the field and 90 percent from the three point arc in his career versus the organization. Dosunmu tied the most games with such percentages in NBA history against the Celtics (4 – Serge Ibaka, Thabo Sefolosha, Brent Price, Charlie Ward).

Forward Patrick Williams had 10 points (4-7 FG) in the first half versus Boston, marking his 4th-straight game with double-digit scoring. Williams matched his 2nd-highest double-digit scoring streak of his career, including his longest since Jan. 13-23, 2023.

Final Score: Chicago 97, Boston 124

With the loss, the Bulls are now 5-14 on the season and will play their next game on Thursday, November 30, versus the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center. Game time 7 p.m.