Bulls lose their home opener 114-95 to the Oklahoma City Thunder 

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points in the team’s home opener versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Saturday, October 26, at the UC. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

In their first home game of the 2024-25 NBA Regular Season, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-95 on Saturday, October 26, at the United Center.

According to the Bulls, Chicago held the Thunder to 20 percent from the three-point arc (8-40 3FG), which marks the lowest three-point percentage any opponent has posted against the team this season.

The Bulls said Chicago turned over the ball 26 times to Oklahoma City’s 10. Center Nikola Vučević became the second player in team history to tally at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in three-straight games to start the season (Artis Gilmore, 1978-79) behind an 18-point, 13-rebound effort.

The Bulls said the Thunder went on a 9-0 run between 5:45 in the second quarter and 4:15 in the second to give Oklahoma City its first double-digit lead of the game, 36-46. This run was part of a larger 22-3 Thunder run to end the first half of play. Chicago trailed at halftime, 39-59. The Bulls outrebounded the Thunder, 61 to 54. This marks the first time this season Chicago has tallied 60 or more rebounds, added the Bulls. The Bulls also attempted a franchise single-game high 53 threes.

Final Score: Bulls 95, Thunder 114

Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 33 minutes of play. The Bulls said Vucevic has recorded a double-double in three straight games.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bulls).

Photo credit: Marcus Robinson