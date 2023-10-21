Bulls lose their final preseason game 114-105 to the T-Wolves 

Photo credit: Marcus Robinson

In their final game of the 2023 NBA preseason, the Chicago Bulls were defeated 114-105 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Thursday, October 19, at the United Center.

Thursday night’s game was the team’s final tune up before playing their season opener on Wednesday, October 25, versus one of the Western Conference’s most youngest and competitive organization ‘the Oklahoma City Thunder.’

Center Nikola Vucevic led all scorers with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the contest. Posting his second double-double in the last two games. “I think we’ve taken some good steps in areas we’ve talked about, especially offensively playing with more pace, better ball movement and movement in general,” said Vučević, via Bulls/NBA.com. “Not being as stagnant and not a lot of ball watching, and the offensive glass has been better.”

He continued…”Preseason it’s hard to judge because some teams don’t play all their guys. I think there have been some positive steps, so continue to build and get to where we want to get. I said that this summer. This is our probably last shot to make something happen (with this Big Three group) and we’re aware of that and it’s on us to deliver.”

