Bulls lose rematch versus Miami 118-105, at the UC 

The Chicago Bulls lose their 10th game of the season with a 118-105 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, November 20, at the United Center.

The Bulls had no answer for center Bam Adebayo, who scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory over the Bulls on Monday night.

“Sometimes you do have the opportunities to get better from tough losses,” said the Heat coach via the Associated Press. “We were all very disappointed with how the fourth quarter went the other night. We felt that we were in control for a large part of the game and wound up losing the game. That can humble you.”

Although the last game would end in controversy (with the Heat blowing a 21 point lead and guard Zach LaVine storming off the court in dramatic fashion), the game actually came down to execution down the stretch as the Bulls were outscored 25-19 in the fourth quarter.

The lone bright spot for the Bulls was the play of point guard C. White. He led the team in scoring with a season-high 20 points and four 3-pointers in the contest.

In addition to White’s great play, LaVine finished with 13 points versus the Heat. He is currently averaging 21 points per game this season.

Final Score: Chicago 105, Miami 118

With the loss, the Bulls are now 5-10 on the season and will play their next game on Wednesday, November 22, versus Oklahoma City on the road. Game time 7 p.m.