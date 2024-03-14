Bulls lose big to the Mavericks at the UC 127-92

The Chicago Bulls would lose their second game in a row with a 127-92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 11, at the UC.

The Bulls defense had no answer for guard Luka Doncic and former center Daniel Gafford in Monday night’s loss to the Mavericks, as one streak came to an end another continued.

Doncic, 30-point triple double streak ended at six consecutive games on Monday night with 27 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds and Gafford, en route to possibly breaking an NBA record with 28 consecutive field goals, made nine straight in the victory over the Bulls. The former Bulls center is now seven straight field goals away from the NBA record.

“My philosophy for sure is just being consistent, having a mindset of just going to finish everything no matter if there’s somebody in front of you or if there isn’t somebody in front of you,” said Gafford via the Associated Press. “At the end of the day, either dunking it or putting it in the rim.”

The Bulls were outscored 44-16 in the first quarter, 36-22 in the third quarter and edged 29-28 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Final Score: Bulls 92, Mavericks 127

On a positive note: According to Bulls PR, Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan was named the Eastern Conference Player of The Week for games played from March 4-10. DeRozan earns his 4th POTW honor with Chicago and the 15th of his career. He averaged 29.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 6.3 apg in 39.4 mpg last week while helping the Bulls to a 3-1 record, Bulls PR added.