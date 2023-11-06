Bulls lose back to back games in NBA Play-In-Tournament

Photo by Marcus Robinson

The Chicago Bulls would lose their first two games of the Play-In Tournament to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, November 3, at the UC and to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, November 4, away from home.

In game one versus the Nets, the Bulls lost 109-107 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Guard Zach LaVine had a chance to win the game after a missed three-pointer fell short as time expired. Forward Patrick Williams did not start on Friday night but contributed mighty off the bench with 10 points.

“But I feel like Patrick [Williams], for the minutes he got in there, he did a good job… It was good seeing him aggressive,” said coach Billy Donovan via the Chicago Bulls. “I still think he can get to the glass and rebound more. But coming off the bench and the way he handled himself today, he was very professional. He’s always about the team.”

On what hurt the Bulls during the game on Friday night, “It was transitioning,” said Donovan “It was close out drives, there was no help there. It was pick and rolls. I mean, you pick it. It was a bit of everything. It wasn’t just one thing that hurt us, it was a bit of everything.”

On Nikola Vucevic getting more touches in the game. “I want to get him more touches in the post too, but when they’re fronting him and they’re putting a guy behind him and a guy in front, it’s really hard to get it in there.”

In addition to Vucevic needing touches, Brooklyn shot 48 percent from the field (43-89 FG) to Chicago’s 45 percent from the field (44-96 FG) in the loss. In three consecutive games, Chicago has shot .450 FG% or better from the floor. Chicago’s bench was outscored by Brooklyn, 25 to 33. The Bulls bench entered the contest averaging 30.0 points per game. The Bulls outrebounded the Nets, 42 to 39. This marks the first time Chicago has outrebounded an opponent this season.

CHICAGO BULLS CENTER Nikola Vucevic attempts to block a shot by Brooklyn Nets Forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28).

The first quarter featured a competitive bout that saw three lead changes, one tie and both teams shooting above .550 FG% from the field. Chicago trailed after one frame, 30-35.

The Nets took their first double-digit lead of the game, 33-43, on the back of an 8-0 run (9:59, first quarter to 8:51, first quarter). The Bulls responded with a 10-0 run, stretching from 6:43 in the second quarter to the 4:45 mark of the second, to take a 47-45 lead – their first lead since 4:58 in the first quarter (20-19). However, Chicago trailed at halftime, 58-59.

Chicago outscored the Nets, 22-19, in the third quarter, leading after three periods of play, 80-78. The Bulls were outscored by Brooklyn, 27-31, in the fourth quarter as the Nets shot .565 FG% from the floor to Chicago’s .476 FG%. Chicago cut the deficit to three (106-109) in the late stages of the fourth quarter before Zach LaVine was fouled with 4.9 seconds remaining.

The Bulls dropped their opening season series game with the Nets for the first time since the 2019-20 season and snapped a two-game home winning streak versus Brooklyn. The team shot .393 (11-28 3FG) from three-point range, tying the Bulls season high in three-point field goal percentage (most recent – .393 at DET, 10/28).

DeMar DeRozan (24), Zach LaVine (24) and Coby White (18) combined for 66 of 107 Chicago’s total points. This output accounted for 61.7% of Chicago’s total scoring. The Bulls tallied 16 points off turnovers tonight. Chicago entered the night ninth in the NBA in total points off turnovers (18.5).

In Game 2, the Bulls had no answer for the Denver Nuggets offense. The team would lose 123-101 on the road. Guard Reggie Jackson had to take over for the team due to guard Jamal Murray missing the game on Saturday. “Tried to adapt to the environment,” Jackson said of playing with the starters. “Just figure out how to not mess it up and then be aggressive in the spots that I can be aggressive in. That group really knows how to play off each other, so you have to be in the proper spacing and it makes it easy.”

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

LaVine scored a team-high 24 points (10-21 FG, .476) alongside seven rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes. LaVine has scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games now.

DeRozan also added 24 points (9-20 FG, .450) and four assists in 34 minutes. DeRozan (21,818) is the 38th player in NBA history to eclipse 21,800 points in a career and ranks seventh among active players in total points. Coby White tallied a season-high 18 points, including two three-point makes, three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.

White has recorded three games this season with at least 15 points and two three-pointers made. Vucevic recorded 13 points (6-13 FG, .462) and 13 rebounds in 36 minutes, tallying his fourth double-double of the season. Vučević has logged a double-double in three-straight contests (10/30-11/3).