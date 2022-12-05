Bulls lose 110-101 to Sacramento Kings, close out road trip

The Chicago Bulls finished their road trip with a 2-4 record after losing 110-101 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, December 4, on the road.

The Bulls were led by All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who scored a game high 41 points in the contest. LaVine and the Bulls had no answer for the Kings fourth quarter run.

“We have to figure it out one way or another,” said LaVine via the Associated Press. “Or we are going to keep being down. That’s just the name of the game. We play good when we are behind.”

The Bulls were outscored 29-27 in the first quarter, 33-20 in the second quarter, and 28-23 in the fourth quarter. The Bulls made a run in the second half and posted a 31 point third quarter.

In addition to their run in the second half, the Bulls finished the game with a 46-42 edge in the paint. The Bulls grabbed seven offensive rebounds as a team and scored 46 points in the low post against the Kings.

Final Score: Chicago 101, Sacramento 110

With the loss, the Bulls are now 9-14 on the season.

For more information on the Bulls next game, visit our website at chicagocrusader.com for the next story.