Bulls land 11th pick in NBA Draft after falling short of No. 1 

The Chicago Bulls had a 2-percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick on Sunday afternoon, May 12, on Mother’s Day, but instead landed the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Lottery Draft (sponsored by State Farm).

During the event, the Bulls sent forward Julian Phillips as their representative on Sunday, only to have the Atlanta Hawks land the No. 1 pick in the draft overall.

“I was actually here at the Draft Lottery last year sitting in the stands,” said Phillips via NBC Sports Chicago about his time at last year’s draft, versus sitting on the stage at this year’s draft. “It was pretty cool.”

According to the NBA, the Hawks will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Wednesday, June 26 (First Round) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Thursday, June 27 (Second Round) at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

“It was a shock,” said general manager Landry Fields via the Associated Press and NBA.com. “When I first saw that it wasn’t us between 10 and 12, that launched us into the top four. I was like, all right, we’ve got a real shot at this thing. A bit of a surprise, but a lot of excitement.”

Below are the results from the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm: Atlanta, Washington, Houston, San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte, Portland, San Antonio Memphis, Utah, Chicago, Oklahoma City Sacramento and Portland.