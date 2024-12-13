Bulls host 4-on-4 youth basketball tournament for 32 kids

In recent news, the Chicago Bulls united students from across the city to host a spectacular 4-on-4 youth basketball tournament on Tuesday, December 10, at the Advocate Center.

This tournament was part of the Chicago Bulls Season of Giving, a series of community-focused events where Bulls players donate their time, resources and spread holiday cheer to hundreds of children and families. Last year, Bulls staff and players were able to impact the lives of more than 1,000 youth throughout the holiday season.

“The Chicago Bulls use the power of basketball to unite people and invest in our neighborhoods” said Adrienne Scherenzel, Chicago Bulls Vice President of Community Engagement. “While our team participates in Season of Giving events throughout the holiday season, today was a great example of what it means to create community. It was special to welcome youth from opposite sides of the city, connecting them through their love for the Bulls and basketball.”

According to a Bulls spokesperson, 32 students from Beasley Elementary School and St. Matthias Elementary School were invited to the event. Bulls guards and Chicago natives Ayo Dosunmu (Beasley) and Talen Horton-Tucker (St. Matthias) each invited their respective elementary schools to the event.

Students began their day at the United Center Offices before moving to the Advocate Center to watch a Bulls practice. The event was sponsored by Gallagher, who treated the students to gifts including sneakers and a Bulls city edition basketball.

The students also enjoyed playing 4-on-4 and showing off their dribbling, defense, and shooting skills. In addition to Dosunmu and Horton-Tucker, many current Bulls players served as coaches for the eight teams. The competition was fierce, with the championship game ending in a game-winner. The winning team received signed, game worn shoes from Zach LaVine and an award.

CHICAGO BULLS Host Youth basketball tournament at the Advocate center Photos by Marcus Robinson

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bulls).