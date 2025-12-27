gc-logo

Bulls hold off 76ers 109–102 to extend winning streak

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević (9) and rookie forward Matas Buzelis (14) contest the opening tip against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on Friday, December 26, 2025. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

The Chicago Bulls continued their late-December surge Friday night (December 26, 2025), defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 109–102 at the United Center to extend their winning streak to five games and further solidify their push toward the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a road win in Atlanta, the Bulls showed poise and balance, leaning on strong guard play, interior stability, and timely execution to secure the victory. The win improved Chicago to 15–15 on the season and marked another step forward for a team gaining confidence at a critical point in the schedule.

Coby White played a central role in setting the tone, controlling the tempo and keeping the offense organized throughout the night. He consistently pushed the pace, initiated sets, and made timely decisions that helped the Bulls maintain rhythm, particularly when Philadelphia attempted to apply pressure defensively. White’s ability to read the floor and attack space kept the 76ers from fully settling into their defensive schemes.

Nikola Vučević once again provided a steady presence in the paint, using his size and skill to anchor the Bulls’ half-court offense. Whether backing down defenders or drawing attention that opened space for teammates, Vučević served as a reliable option when Chicago needed to slow the game and reset. His composure proved especially valuable during key stretches in the second half.

Rookie forward Matas Buzelis continued to show growth and confidence, remaining active on both ends of the floor. His movement without the ball and willingness to engage physically helped sustain offensive flow, while his defensive effort contributed to Chicago’s ability to limit second-chance opportunities.

The game unfolded at a deliberate but competitive pace. Chicago built an early advantage through ball movement and disciplined shot selection, while Philadelphia countered with physical defense and perimeter shooting. Neither team created significant separation through the first half, and the Bulls entered the break holding a narrow lead.

Philadelphia made a push in the third quarter, trimming the margin and forcing the Bulls to respond. Chicago answered with improved execution, mixing inside touches with perimeter movement to regain control. The game tightened again in the fourth quarter, but the Bulls remained composed, executing efficiently in key possessions.

Late defensive stops and smart clock management proved decisive. Chicago limited turnovers, controlled the tempo, and converted key opportunities at the free-throw line to close out the victory. The ability to maintain composure under pressure reflected a growing maturity within the group.

The win capped a successful stretch for the Bulls, who have now won five of their last six games. During that span, Chicago has displayed improved offensive cohesion, stronger decision-making, and a growing sense of confidence as roles continue to solidify.

The Bulls will look to carry that momentum forward as they continue their homestand, aiming to build consistency and climb further in the Eastern Conference standings as the calendar turns toward the new year.

The Bulls return to the United Center tonight to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a key Eastern Conference matchup, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. as Chicago seeks to extend its winning ways.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević (9) and rookie forward Matas Buzelis (14) contest the opening tip against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on Friday, December 26, 2025.
Josh Giddey brings the ball up the floor for the Bulls as Chicago controls the tempo against the 76ers on Friday night at the United Center. Photo by Marcus Robinson/Chicago Crusader
Bulls guard Coby White (0) brings the ball upcourt as Philadelphia defenders set their half-court defense during Chicago’s 109–102 win over the 76ers.
White surveys the floor while guarded by a Philadelphia defender as the Bulls maintain control late in the game.
Bulls guard Coby White pushes the pace against the 76ers during Chicago’s home victory Friday night.
White drives past a Philadelphia defender as the Bulls continued their strong offensive rhythm against the 76ers.
Chicago’s Coby White controls the ball as the Bulls execute in the half court against the 76ers.
The Bulls and 76ers battle in front of a packed United Center crowd during Chicago’s 109–102 win on Friday night.
Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to move the ball as teammate Matas Buzelis (14) cuts toward the basket during Chicago’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center.
Photo by Marcus Robinson/Chicago Crusader
Nikola Vučević (9) backs down a Philadelphia defender in the post as the Bulls control the pace in Friday night’s 109–102 victory.
Vučević rises for a jumper over Philadelphia’s defense during the Bulls’ home win against the 76ers.

