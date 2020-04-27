Bulls hire Mark Eversley as first African American GM in franchise history

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Editor

After airing episodes 3 and 4 of the critically acclaimed documentary “The Last Dance” on Sunday night April 26, the Chicago Bulls front office struck a deal after midnight and hired Mark Eversley as their first ever African American general manager in franchise history.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls hired the former Philadelphia 76ers senior vice president of player personnel as GM, after the two sides struck a deal with newly hired executive VP of basketball operations Arturnas Karnisovas.

The Bulls GM search came to an end after interviewing a pool of African American candidates last week.

As of Crusader press time, the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.