Bulls hire Arturas Karnisovas as new V.P. of Operations

Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

He plans to hire minorities in executive positions

After nearly a decade of Bulls fans expressing their anger via social media in protest toward the team, flashing cardboard signs at the United Center with obscene gestures, mocking management, and erecting billboards across expressway’s throughout the city saying “#FireGarPax,” the Chicago Bulls front office finally responded to their fans’ request last Wednesday, April 8, and hired former Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as New Executive VP of Basketball Operations. He is now a part of one of the league’s most valuable franchises.

The deal was made in the wee hours of the night, after a week of reports that surfaced by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the organization was ready to move on from their current front office braintrust of Executive VP John Paxson and GM Gar Forman.

In addition to the Bulls finalizing an agreement with Karnisovas, after another story surfaced by ESPN Mark Spears about the Bulls’ lack of African-American candidates during the hiring process for his position, the Bulls have now taken the necessary steps to look to hire an African-American candidate for their GM position.

Prior to the deal, the Bulls reportedly were turned down by Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan in a request for an interview. That narrowed the team’s options to a list that included Karnisovas, Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster and Miami Heat Assistant GM Adam Simon.