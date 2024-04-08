Bulls get much needed win versus Knicks after big game from Javonte Green at the UC, but lose to Orlando on the road 

The Chicago Bulls got a much needed win versus the New York Knicks on Friday, April 5, earning a 108-101 victory at the United Center, followed by a 113-98 loss to Orlando on the road, Sunday, April 7.

Friday night contest at the UC was dubbed the JaVonte Green game after the forward scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the victory over the Knicks.

“It was a great feeling,” said Green via the Associated Press about him throwing down a two-hand reverse dunk versus the Knicks on Friday. “I’m not gonna help Andre pay the fine. Andre’s a pro. I feel like that’s my game, though. Just bring excitement to the game and just play as hard as I can and just try to win each game for the team.”

In addition to a career night, Green and the Bulls outscored the Knicks 29-17 in the first quarter, 32-28 in the second quarter and 27-24 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Although the Bulls outscored the Knicks by 3 quarters, New York posted a 31-20 third quarter over Chicago.

According to Bulls PR, Chicago had four players with double-doubles (DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond, Javonte Green, Nikola Vučević). The last time Chicago accomplished this feat was earlier this season on February 28, 2024 (Andre Drummond, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević, Coby White).

Bulls PR also said Green recorded career highs in points (25) and rebounds (13), giving him his first career double-double. Green joins Andre Drummond (nine), and Nikola Vučević (one) as the only Bulls players this season to tally a double-double off the bench in 2023-24.

Final Score: Bulls 108, Knicks 101

With the win, the Bulls improved to 37-40 on the season.

Bulls lose to Orlando 113-98

In game 2, the Bulls would lose a tough one to Orlando on the road 113-98 on Sunday, April 7. Orlando outscored the Bulls 31-14 in the first quarter and 33-28 in the third quarter while the Bulls outscored Orlando 30-25 in the second quarter and 26-24 in the fourth quarter in the loss.

Following the loss to Orlando, the Bulls will play their final home game versus the New York Knicks on Tuesday, April 9, at the UC. Game time 7 p.m.

Photo credit: Marcus Robinson

(Information courtesy of Associated Press and Bulls PR).