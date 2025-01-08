Bulls get huge win over Bucks 116-111 at the UC 

With a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls would bounce back on Saturday, December 28, with a 116-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished tied with a team-high 23 points in the win versus the Bucks on Saturday.

According to Bulls PR, Vučević 23 points helped him surpassed the 16,000 career points mark at 16,013. Vučević became the second center in NBA history to tally at least 16,000 points and 800 3-point field goals made in a career (Brook Lopez).

The Bulls said the team had 20 assists in the first half, marking the team’s fifth plus half with 20-plus assists this year. This is the most such halves in a season in team history since at least 1997-98 (when play-by-play information was first tracked).

The Bulls entered the game averaging a single-season franchise-best 29.3 assists per game in 2024-25.m, added Bulls PR.

Final Score: Bulls 116, Bucks 111

With the victory, the Bulls improved to 14-18 on the season and will play their next game versus the Charlotte Hornets, on Monday, December 30, on the road. Game time 6 p.m.

Photo credit: Marcus Robinson

(Information courtesy of Bulls PR).