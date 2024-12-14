Bulls Fall to Skyforce in Wire-to-Wire Matchup 

The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell 111-114 in a close loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday night. Rookie forward Marcus Domask led Windy City with a career-high 23 points on perfect 10-10 shooting. Domask added five assists, three rebounds, and three three-pointers to his perfect game.

Windy City guard Jordan Hall posted a season-best 17 points with five three-pointers on route to his first double-double (10 assists) of the season. Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward dropped 21 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Windy City got off to a strong start thanks to Domask, who recorded 11 points in the first quarter. The Bulls ended the frame up nine points and expanded their advantage in the second period. Windy City shot a staggering 71% from the floor and orchestrated 10 assists in the quarter to help grow the lead to 64-46 at the break.

Miami Heat two-way guard Josh Christopher exploded in the second half, though, tallying 12 points in the third quarter pushing Sioux Falls ahead. Christopher added 12 more in the final frame, including two three-pointers, to finish the job for the Skyforce.

Christopher led all scorers with 34 points, attempting a game-high 28 shots. Of Sioux Falls active players, seven of nine ended with double figure point totals. Guard Isaiah Stevens, who leads the NBA G League in assists per game, put up 13 points and 14 assists.

Despite the loss, Windy City shot 57.3% from the field and 42.4% from deep. The Bulls had seven blocks, five of which came from center David Muoka.

Windy City drops to 4-9 with the loss, while Sioux Falls rises to 9-4.

The Bulls stay home for their next matchup on Sunday, December 15, against the Indiana Mad Ants. Tip-off is scheduled for 2pm CT. The game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network Plus and NBAGLeague.com.