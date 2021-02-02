Bulls fall 101-90 to the Los Angeles Lakers

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Chicago Bulls fell to 7-9 on the season after losing 101-90 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, January 24, at home.

The Bulls were outscored 63-33 at halftime by the Lakers, who generated a 30-point lead. Coach Billy Donovan said his team didn’t play well in the first half.

“I didn’t think we played to our identity in that first half,” said Donovan via chicagobulls.com. “We penetrated and charged too much. We did not find open people when they were there. They were coming in and really protecting the paint. We had some turnovers, gave up some offensive rebounds. The first half, it wasn’t who we’ve been.”

After building a three-game winning streak against the Mavericks, Rockets and the Hornets, the Bulls were out matched on Saturday night against superstar big man Anthony Davis.

Davis, a Chicago native, exploded for a game high 37 points in the contest. The Bulls’ young core struggled to adjust to the mismatches Davis presented throughout the game.

“Listen,” said Donovan. “they’re posting up Anthony Davis on Thad (Young). They’re posting him up on Lauri (Markkanen). There’s a huge size differential there. LeBron’s got size differential every game he plays in. They are a very, very big team.”

Although the Bulls lacked success against Davis, the team only allowed 17 points to LeBron James. James and Davis combined for 54 of their teams 101 points.

Zach LaVine helped the Bulls lower the lead over four quarters. He scored a team-high 21 points. Rookie Patrick Williams added 13 points.

Final Score: Lakers 101, Bulls 90.

With the loss, the Bulls snapped their three-game winning streak.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Zach LaVine, Bulls, team-high 21 points.

Anthony Davis, Lakers, game-high 37 points.