Bulls extend four-game losing streak versus Brooklyn 

The Chicago Bulls are now 5-13 on the season, after losing 118-109 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, November 26, on the road.

The Bulls lost their fourth straight game in a row, in spite of a game-high 27 points by forward DeMar DeRozan.

“I’ve always talked about adversity and challenges and difficulties,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan, via the Associated Press. “And to me, I think there’s, one, a lot to learn through adversity and, two, the solution to adversity would not be to shut down. If you do do that, that would be the worst thing to do.”

After leading 36-19 in the first quarter, the Bulls were outscored 44-19 in the second and 33-28 in the third.

The team had no answer for the Nets’ offense, which made an NBA season-high 25 three-pointers from beyond the arc.

“Obviously 25 (threes) 3s is a lot of 3s,” Donovan said, via the AP. “It’s hard to overcome when a team makes 25 (threes) 3s. Give them credit. They were shots that they made through good ball movement, good offense by them to find those other shots that we probably didn’t communicate well enough and didn’t contest well enough. So (it) probably lies somewhere in the middle there. I know there’s a lot more that we could have done.”

Despite struggling defensively throughout the game, coach Donovan did receive a balance scoring attack from guard Coby White with 23 points, forward Patrick Williams scoring 20 points and guard Zach LaVine, adding 20 in the loss.

Final Score: Bulls 109, Nets 118

Following the loss on Sunday, the Bulls will play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, November 28, in the NBA In Season Tournament (Group Stage) on the road. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Crusader Player of the Game:

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls, finished with a game-high 27 points in the loss.

Photo credit: Please add photo