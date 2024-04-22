Bulls eliminated in Play-In Tournament after loss to Miami

The Chicago Bulls was eliminated from post season play with a 112-91 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday, April 19, on the road.

The loss ended the Bulls 2023-24 NBA season where they finished 39-43 and 1-1 in the Play In Tournament. Forward DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 22 points in Friday night’s game.

“These games, they’re going to be like that,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan via the Associated Press. “It’s going to be ugly, grind-out. Could we have been better in those areas? Probably. I wouldn’t say we were perfect. I thought our guys were trying to compete.”

During the contest, the Bulls were outscored 34-17 in the first quarter and 35-23 in the second quarter but managed to outscore Miami 20-13 in the second quarter and 31-30 to close out the fourth quarter.

Honorable mention: The Bulls said center Nikola Vucevic totaled a team-high 10 rebounds in the first half and became the 9th player to record double-digit rebounds in any half in a Play-In game. Vucevic ranked 8th in the NBA in total rebounds (801) during the 2023-24 regular season (via @EliasSports).

Final Score: Chicago 91, Miami 112

The loss on Friday concludes the 2023-24 NBA season for Chicago. The team is looking forward to the off season and has hopes of improving last year’s roster.