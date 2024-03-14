Bulls edge Pacers 132-129 in OT 

The Chicago Bulls overcame the Indiana Pacers 132-129 in overtime on Wednesday, March 13, on the road.

The Bulls got a much needed win over the Pacers on Wednesday night, thanks to forward DeMar DeRozan clutch play in the fourth quarter. DeRozan finished with a season high 46 points.

“I actually broke the play off,” said DeRozan via the Associated Press. “The play was for me to come over top. But teams do a great job scouting and understanding what we’re going to run. As soon as they checked the ball in, I just found an opening honestly.”

According Bulls PR, DeRozan scored 18 combined points in the 4th quarter and OT in the victory over the Pacers, with 9 points scored in each respectively. He also made the jumper which tied the game in the fourth quarter with 0.3 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

DeRozan (420) became 3rd in the NBA in 4th quarter points (G. Antetokounmpo – 453, D. Fox – 424) and 1st in the NBA in OT points (53) in 2023-24, Bulls PR added.

In addition to DeRozan heroics, the Bulls outscored the Pacers 30-28 in the first quarter, 35-23 in the third quarter and 15-12 in OT.

Final Score: Bulls 132, Pacers 129 in OT

With the victory, the Bulls improved to 32-34 on the season. The team will play their next game on Thursday, March 14, at the UC. Game time 7 p.m.

(Information courtesy of the Associated Press and Bulls PR).