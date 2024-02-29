Bulls earn huge victory over Cavaliers in Double OT 

The Chicago Bulls got an impressive win in Double OT with a 132-123 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, February 28, at the United Center.

Bulls center Andre Drummond dominated the paint on Wednesday night versus the Cavaliers, posting 17 points and 26 rebounds in the victory over their Eastern Conference opponents.

According to Bulls PR, the team grabbed a NBA-high 74 rebounds, marking the first time they have eclipsed 70 rebounds since November 5, 1975 (at PHI). Bulls PR added the team also posted a season-high 25 offensive rebounds, which led to a season high 32 second chance points. Cleveland was limited to five offensive boards. Chicago had 17 of its 25 offensive rebounds in the first half, marking the most offensive boards in any half by a Bulls team since December 23, 1997 (21 vs. LAC, second half), said Bulls PR.

Forward DeMar DeRozan scored a game high 35 points, as the Bulls outscored Cleveland 29-21 in the second quarter, 25-22 in the fourth quarter, and 17-8 in double OT.

Final Score: Bulls 132, Cavaliers 123

With the victory, the Bulls improved to 28-31 on the season and will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 1, at the United Center. Game time 9 p.m.

(Information courtesy of Bulls PR).