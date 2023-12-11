Bulls earn fourth straight victory with win over Spurs 

The Chicago Bulls are on a four game winning streak after earning several huge victories over the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets and most recently, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bulls beat the Spurs 121-112, in spite of 21 points and 20 rebounds by Wembanyama in the loss. Guard Coby White led all scorers with 24 points in the win.

“They’ve got everything else,” said Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan via the Associated Press. “Experience really becomes a critical thing late in the game and in certain key moments throughout the game. That goes a long way for a young team like that. They’re going to have it. They’re going to get it. The experience that they’re gaining. I know it sucks for them right now losing, but with that you gain experience and understanding of what it takes to be winners and what it takes to close out games.”

Against DeRozan’s former team, White went 4 of 5 from the three-point arc versus the Spurs. This marks the most three point field goals made over a 10-game span by any player in Bulls history (previous: 45 – Zach LaVine, 3x).

The Bulls finished with four 20-point scorers on Friday night, including 24 by White, Nikola Vucevic -21, DeRozan – 20 and Williams – 20. Chicago also had four 20-point scorers earlier this season at Brooklyn on Nov. 26 (DeRozan, LaVine, White, Williams).

Chicago also tallied a season-high 24 offensive rebounds, marking the first time since 2004-05 that the Bulls have had 20 plus rebounds in back-to-back games (12/6-12/8). Chicago is the only team in the NBA in 2023-24 with two consecutive such games.

Vucevic had his third game with at least 20 points/15 rebounds this season. He joins Nikola Jokic (6) and Anthony Davis (5) as the only players in the NBA this season with at least 3 such games.

Final Score: Bulls 121, Spurs 112

With the win, the Bulls are now 9-14 on the season and will play the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night on the road. Game time 7 p.m.

Bulls Injury Report: Following an initial period of active rest, it was determined that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will require an additional estimated 3-4 weeks to treat his right foot.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bulls)