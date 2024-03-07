Bulls earn comeback victory over Sacramento Kings

Chicago Bulls Guard Coby White (#0) (Photos by Marcus Robinson)

Down 22 points in the third quarter, the Chicago Bulls prevailed over the Sacramento Kings 113-109, on Monday, March 4, on the road.

According to Bulls PR, guard Coby White scored a career-high 37 points (5-9 3FG) in the victory over the Kings, tallying his seventh 30-point game this season.

“At this point in the season, however you can get wins, you’ve got to get wins,” said White, via the Associated Press. “You’ve got to start stacking wins. I don’t care how we get them. I don’t care how it looks. At the end of the day, if we win, that’s all we care about.”

For the fourth time in his career, White joins Zach LaVine as the only players in Bulls history with 6 or more games with 30 plus points and 5 plus three-point field goals made in a single season, added @bball_ref.

Thanks to 19 fourth-quarter points by forward DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls outscored the Kings 36-18 to close out the game.

Final Score: Bulls 113, Kings 109

With the victory, the Bulls improved to 29-32 on the season. The team played their next game versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 6, on the road.