Bulls earn blowout victory over Washington

Over the weekend, the Chicago Bulls earned a 127-98 blowout victory over Washington on Saturday, March 16, at the United Center. The Bulls were led by guard Ayo Dosunmu, who scored a career-high 34 points in the victory. The Morgan Park stand out set goals prior to the season.

“I wrote down where I was at last year because I knew I wasn’t the player I wanted to be,” said Dosunmu via the Associated Press. “I understood that in order to get better, it’s gonna take a lot of time and a lot of work. I pretty much (tried) to write it down just so at a time like now, I could look back a year and say ‘OK, this is where I was at.’”

The Bulls outscored Washington 32-19 in the first quarter, 35-26 in the second quarter, 28-24 in the third quarter and 32-29 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

According to Bulls PR, Dosunmu had his 2nd game with 25 plus points this season and the 3rd overall such game of his career. He has a single-season career-high 737 total pts in 2023-24, added via

@bball_ref.

Dosunmu also scored 18 of his 34 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3FG) in the first versus Washington, which matches his career high for most points scored in any half.

Dosunmu previously scored 18 points in the first half at OKC on 1/24/22 and 18 in the 2nd half at MIN on 4/10/22.

In addition to Dosunmu’s big night, coach Billy Donovan recorded his 150th career victory as Chicago’s head coach, becoming the 5th coach in Bulls history with 150 plus wins, added Bulls PR.

The Bulls said Donovan joined Tom Thibodeau (255), Scott Skiles (165), Phil Jackson (545) and Dick Motta (356) as Bulls head coaches to reach the milestone.

Final Score: Chicago 127, Washington 98

With the win, the Bulls improved to 33-35 on the season and remained in 9th place of the Eastern Conference Standings. The team will play their next game versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 18, at the UC. Game time 7 p.m.