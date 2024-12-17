Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Bulls earn back to back wins over Charlotte and Toronto

With a huge win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, the Chicago Bulls improved to 12-15 on the season with a 122-121 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, December 16, on the road.

The Bulls outscored the Raptors 33-25 in the first quarter and 42-34 in the third quarter to pull off the victory. Also during the contest, Chicago finished with seven players in double-figures scoring.

In the first half prior to his injury, Bulls guard Josh Giddey posted a near triple double scoring 9 pts, grabbing 7 rebounds while dishing out 7 assist, according to Bulls PR.

According to Bulls PR, this marked the 2nd time Giddey this season posted the minimums of 9 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in a half. Giddey is the only player in Bulls history with 2+ such halves since at least 1996-97 (when PxP info was first tracked (via @bball_ref).

The Bulls as a team posted over 30 assists versus Toronto on Monday while tallying 25 plus assists in 21-straight games (11/4-12/16). This is the longest streak of 25 plus assists in team history and the longest such streak in the NBA this season (via @bball_ref).

The Bulls now have 27 consecutive games with 10 plus 3 point field goals made (10/23-12/16). This streak is the longest 10 plus 3-point field goal made streak in Bulls history and is tied for the longest such streak in the NBA this season (CLE – 27 games). (info via @bball_ref).

(Information courtesy of Chicago Bulls PR and @bball_ref).

Bulls vs Hornets
BULLS BEATS HORNETS at the United center Friday December 13, 2024 
Final score 109 to 95 photo by Marcus Robinson 
profile image of joseph phillips
Sports Editor at Chicago Crusader Newspaper | + posts

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago.

Recent News

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top