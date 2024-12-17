Bulls earn back to back wins over Charlotte and Toronto

With a huge win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, the Chicago Bulls improved to 12-15 on the season with a 122-121 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, December 16, on the road.

The Bulls outscored the Raptors 33-25 in the first quarter and 42-34 in the third quarter to pull off the victory. Also during the contest, Chicago finished with seven players in double-figures scoring.

In the first half prior to his injury, Bulls guard Josh Giddey posted a near triple double scoring 9 pts, grabbing 7 rebounds while dishing out 7 assist, according to Bulls PR.

According to Bulls PR, this marked the 2nd time Giddey this season posted the minimums of 9 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in a half. Giddey is the only player in Bulls history with 2+ such halves since at least 1996-97 (when PxP info was first tracked (via @bball_ref).

The Bulls as a team posted over 30 assists versus Toronto on Monday while tallying 25 plus assists in 21-straight games (11/4-12/16). This is the longest streak of 25 plus assists in team history and the longest such streak in the NBA this season (via @bball_ref).

The Bulls now have 27 consecutive games with 10 plus 3 point field goals made (10/23-12/16). This streak is the longest 10 plus 3-point field goal made streak in Bulls history and is tied for the longest such streak in the NBA this season (CLE – 27 games). (info via @bball_ref).

(Information courtesy of Chicago Bulls PR and @bball_ref).