Bulls earn 18-point comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks 

Thanks to eight players scoring in double figures, the Chicago Bulls earned a 18-point comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 9, on the road. The Bulls upset the Hawks 125-113 for their fourth win of the season.

With a strong contribution off the bench, guard Ayo Dosunmu scored a team-high 19 points in the victory.

Although the Hawks would outscore the Bulls 37-24 in the first quarter, the Bulls edged the Hawks 36-33 in the second quarter, 30-28 in the third quarter and dominated Atlanta 35-15 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

In addition to Dosunmu strong contributions off the bench, starting center Nikola Vucevic finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the game.

According to Bulls PR, Vučević has averaged 21.6 ppg on 45-of-66 FG (.681) and 10-of-20 3FG (.500) over the last five games (11/1-11/9). Vučević set his 2nd-best FG% (min. 30 FGA) over a 5-game span in his career (best: .689 FG% from 3/24/23-3/31/23), added @bball_ref.

Final Score: Bulls 125, Hawks 113

With the victory, the Bulls improved to 4-6 on the season and will return home on Monday, November 10, to play the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game time 7 p.m. at the United Center.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bulls).