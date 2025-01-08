Bulls earn 139-126 victory over the Knicks at the UC 

Thanks to a career-high nine three-pointers by Coby White, the Chicago Bulls defeated the New York Knicks 139-126 on Saturday, January 4, at the United Center.

White, along with guard Zach LaVine finished tied with a team-high 33 points in the win over the Knicks on Saturday night.

The Bulls said White became the fourth player in team history to log nine-plus 3FGM in a single game (Zach LaVine – 4, Ben Gordon – 2, Nikola Mirotić – 1). White also has three games with eight-plus 3FGM while with the Bulls, making him one of three Bulls players in team history to record three or more games with eight-plus 3FGM (LaVine – 7, Gordon – 3), the Bulls added.

With 22 points and 12 rebounds tonight, the Bulls said center Nikola Vučević recorded his 180th career double-double with Chicago, tying Michael Jordan for fifth all-time in team history.

The Bulls also said the team scored a season-high 139 points in the victory over the Knicks, shooting .543 (51-94 FG) from the field, .541 (20-37 3FG) from deep and .944 (17-18 FT) from the free-throw line.

The Bulls are now averaging a single-season franchise-best 117.9 ppg, added Bulls PR.

KEY RUNS [Courtesy of Chicago Bulls PR]

The Bulls were outscored by the Knicks, 63-72, in the first half of play, said Bulls PR.

Final Score: Bulls 139, Knicks 126

Photo credit: Marcus Robinson

(Information courtesy of Chicago Bulls PR).