Bulls drop season opener to Oklahoma City Thunder, 124-104, at the UC

Photo credit: Marcus Robinson

In their first game of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104, on Wednesday, October 25, at the United Center.

Coach Billy Donovan said after the loss, the team needs to improve not only on just taking three-point shots but making them.

“Because I’ve been dealing with the last two years how much we don’t take any threes,” said Donovan to the Crusader. “Now we take 40 threes now it’s about makes? No, I think for us, we’ve got to play through the pain. And generally, those threes are coming through the pain. So, I think if they’re good shots, and they’re open shots, we’ve got to take them and there’s going to be games where you don’t shoot it well, that’s going to happen.”

As the team continue to developed their shot profile, coach Donovan prefers quality shots over quantity.

The Bulls were outshot by the Thunder from three-point range, .48 percent (19-39 3FG) to 28 percent (12-42 3FG). Although the Thunder made seven more three-pointers on lesser shot attempts than the Bulls, the team still managed to shoot a better overall percentage from the field.

Oklahoma City was 11-of-19 (.579) from distance in the second half. The Bulls logged 22 points off 16 Thunder turnovers. Chicago ranked fourth in the NBA in points off turnovers per game (18.3) in 2022-23.

According to the Bulls, the first half featured 12 lead changes and seven ties, as both teams remained neck-and-neck most of the first half. However, the Thunder went on a 15-5 run (4:07, second quarter to 0:28, second quarter), taking a 55-61 lead into halftime.

Chicago opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run (12:00, third quarter to 10:57, third quarter), to regain the lead, 62-61. Chicago had not led since the 4:07 mark of the second quarter up until that point.

Oklahoma City ended the third quarter on a 12-4 run, stretching from 2:47 mark in the third until two seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Bulls trailed after three frames, 82-91.

The Thunder outscored the Bulls in the fourth quarter, 33 to 22. Oklahoma City’s biggest lead of the game grew to 21 (99-120) with 3:41 remaining in the contest, en route to a win.

The Bulls defense had no answer for Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who finished with a game high 31 points (12-18 FG, .667), five rebounds and 10 assists in the victory.

Final Score: Bulls 104, Thunder 124

Following the loss, Chicago falls to 31-27 in season openers and has now dropped three-straight games to Oklahoma City.

Crusader Player of The Game:

DEMAR DEROZAN led the Bulls in scoring with 20 points (9-20 FG, .450), alongside five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes. (Information courtesy of the Chicago Bulls).