Bulls defeat Sacramento Kings 122-114 at United Center

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Chicago Bulls earned their thirteenth win of the season with a 122-114 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, February 20, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by guard Zach LaVine, who finished with 38 points on 15-of-20 shooting from the field.

“I think when you look at players that are All-Stars, you are saying they are playing at a high level individually and they are also raising the level of the team,” said Billy Donovan, head coach of the Chicago Bulls via chicagobulls.- com.

“I think Zach has done that. I don’t want to be disrespectful to other players or other teams, but I would be hard pressed to believe there’s guys out there—and I’m not saying who is deserving and who is not deserving—but Zach LaVine is deserving of being an All-Star.”

Donovan went on to say La Vine “has played as well as anybody. I can’t imagine there’s been many guys that have played better than him.

Now, have we won at the level to really help him? Probably not, probably not.”

According to Donovan, LaVine is currently playing at an All-Star level as a starter and has done everything within his skill set to help improve the team.

In his last eight games, LaVine has scored 281 points. This includes a 38-point game, a 30-point game, a 37-point game, a 30-point game, a 26-point game, a 46-point game, a 35-point game, and a 39-point game. Not since the great Michael Jordan has a Bulls player accomplished this feat.

“He has played at an incredibly high level, efficiently, consistently, and I’ve loved being around him every single day,” Donovan said via chicagobulls-.com. “From my perspective, he certainly performed at the highest of levels this first half of the season, in my opinion.”

In addition to an amazing performance by LaVine, the Bulls starters and bench outscored the Kings 98-83 over three quarters.

Final Score: Bulls 122, Kings 114

With the victory, the Bulls are now 13-16 on the season.

Chicago Crusader Players of the Game:

Zach LaVine, Bulls, finished with a game-high 38 points.

Thaddeus Young, Bulls, finished second in team scoring with 18 points.

Coby White, Bulls, added 17 points.