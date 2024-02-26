Bulls bounce back with a 114-106 victory over the Pelicans 

The Chicago Bulls prevailed over the New Orleans Pelicans 114-106, on Sunday, February 25, on the road.

The Bulls bounced back with a victory over the Pelicans on Sunday night after losing to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, February 22, at the United Center.

Chicago outscored the Pelicans 28-21 in the first quarter, 24-22 in the third quarter and 33-24 in the fourth quarter.

Forward DeMar DeRozan scored 10 of his game high 24 points in the fourth quarter. According to Bulls PR, DeRozan’s 10 fourth quarter points gave him 357 total points in the quarter this season, which currently ranks sixth in the NBA. Since 2021-22, DeRozan ranks third among all NBA players in total fourth quarter points scored (507), added @bball_ref and @nbastats.

Center Nikola Vucevic finished second in team scoring with 22 points. With the victory, the Bulls improved to 27-30 on the season. They will play their next game at the United Center on Tuesday, February 27, versus the Detroit Pistons. Game time 7 p.m.