Bulls bounce back with a 109-101 victory over the T-Wolves 

After losing to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 29, on the road, the Chicago Bulls would bounce back with a 109-101 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to close out the month of March.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 27 points, while adding eight assists in the victory as well.

The Bulls were outmatched 32-31 in the second quarter and 25-20 in the third quarter. They outscored the Timberwolves 33-22 in the first quarter and 25-22 in the fourth quarter.

According to Bulls PR, point guard Ayo Dosunmu reached a career-high 63 steals during the game for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Dosunmu entered Sunday’s game already touting single-season career highs in points (858), field goals made (334), 3 point field goals made (110 plus), FTM (79), BLKS (34), 3FG% (.399) and FT% (.814), added @bball_ref.

Final Score: Bulls 109, Timberwolves 101

With the win, the Bulls improved to 36-39 on the season and will play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, April 1, at the United Center. Game time 7 p.m.

(Information courtesy of Bulls PR).