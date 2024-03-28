Bulls blowout Pacers 125-99 at the United Center 

The Chicago Bulls stopped their three game losing streak on Wednesday, March 27, with a 125-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the United Center.

The Bulls received strong scoring contributions off their bench on Wednesday night, including a plus 26 output by forward Javonte Green in his second stint with the team on a 10 Day Contract. Green credited his football background for helping him develop mental toughness through adverse situations.

“A lot,” said Green to the Crusader about how his football background helped him develop toughness. “My high school coach brought that out of me as well.”

According to Bulls PR, Green made his season debut with the Bulls versus the Pacers on Wednesday night, tallying five points, four rebounds and one block in 19 minutes of play. The forward appeared in 32 games with Chicago last season, scoring in double figures on five occasions while averaging 5.2 points per game.

In addition to Green’s strong contributions, the Bulls were led by forward DeMar DeRozan, who scored a game-high 27 points in the victory.

For the first time this season, the Pacers were held to under 100 points in a contest. The Bulls played well as a defensive unit and outscored the Pacers 27-23 in the first quarter, 37-20 in the second quarter, and 38-25 in the fourth quarter. The Pacers posted a 31-23 third quarter over the Bulls in spite of losing by 26 points.

Final Score: Bulls 125, Pacers 99

With the win, the Bulls improved to 35-38 on the season and will play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 29, on the road. Game time 6:30 p.m.

(Information courtesy of Bulls PR)