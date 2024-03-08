Bulls beat Warriors on the road for first time in nine seasons 

For the first time in nine seasons, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Golden State Warriors on the road 125-122, on Thursday, March 7, at the Chase Center.

The Bulls were led by the superb play of center Nikola Vucevic and forward DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 33 points a piece. DeRozan came up clutch again for the Bulls in the fourth quarter making multiple spectacular plays down the stretch to close out the game.

According to Bulls PR, DeRozan’s 33 points came on 10 of 17 makes from the field. Since joining Chicago in 2021-22, he has tallied 91 games with 20 plus points while shooting .500 FG% or better, which ranks 8th among all NBA players during that span.

In addition to DeRozan’s huge night, Bulls PR added that Vučević’s 33 points and 11 rebound night at Golden State marked his first 30-point and 10-rebound game of the season and his 32nd such game of his career. Vucevic (7) is now T-8th in Bulls history in 30-point/10-rebound games, according to @bball_ref.

The Bulls outscored the Warriors 38-28 in the second quarter and 36-30 in the third quarter.

Final score: Bulls 125, Warriors 122

With the victory, the Bulls move to one game under .500 at 31-32 on the season. They will play their next game versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 9, on the road. Game time 3:30 p.m.

(Information courtesy of Bulls PR and @bball_ref).