The Chicago Bulls delivered one of their most complete performances of the season Wednesday night at the United Center, pulling away in the second half to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 127–111, before a crowd of 18,872.

Josh Giddey recorded a triple-double to pace Chicago, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the Bulls improved to 11–15 on the season. Giddey’s all-around effort anchored a balanced offensive attack that saw six Bulls score in double figures and the team shoot better than 56 percent from the field.

After a tight opening quarter that ended with Cleveland holding a slim 34–33 edge, the Bulls began to assert control in the second period. Chicago outscored the Cavaliers 29–24 in the quarter to take a 62–58 lead into halftime, using ball movement and transition scoring to keep Cleveland’s defense off balance.

Nikola Vučević was a steady presence inside for Chicago, scoring 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting while adding nine rebounds. Coby White continued his aggressive scoring stretch, pouring in a game-high 25 points, including three three-pointers, while also getting to the free-throw line seven times.

The Bulls seized firm control in the third quarter, matching Cleveland’s physicality while increasing the tempo. Chicago outscored the Cavaliers 33–30 in the period and opened the fourth quarter with a double-digit cushion that Cleveland was unable to erase.

Tre Jones provided a spark off the bench, contributing 11 points and 11 assists in just over 24 minutes, while Kevin Huerter added 11 points and knocked down three three-pointers. Zach Collins chipped in 10 points and four rebounds, giving Chicago consistent production from its reserve unit.

Cleveland was led by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting, but the Cavaliers struggled with turnovers and efficiency. The Bulls forced 20 Cleveland turnovers, converting them into key scoring opportunities, and held the Cavaliers to just 30.8 percent shooting from three-point range.

Jaylon Tyson added 21 points for Cleveland, and Jarrett Allen contributed 14 points and six rebounds, but the Cavaliers never recovered after Chicago pushed its lead to as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Chicago dominated in transition and in the paint, outscoring Cleveland 68–52 inside and posting a 25–14 edge in fast-break points. The Bulls also shot 72.2 percent from the free-throw line, while limiting Cleveland’s second-chance opportunities.

The win capped a strong home performance and gave the Bulls momentum as they continue their homestand heading into the final stretch before the holiday break.