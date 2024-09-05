Bulls announced changes and promotions ahead of season 

Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas announced this summer, team additions and promotions within the team’s basketball operations department ahead of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

“These changes are steps toward ensuring the progress of the Bulls organization,” said Karnišovas via a Chicago Bulls Press Release. “We have brought in talented and well-respected people who have high standards and share our vision for success. Moreover, we have alignment and support between the front office and ownership, and we are all committed to bringing together a team that our fans can be proud of.”

According to the Bulls, the team added Wes Unseld Jr. as an assistant coach after spending three seasons (2021-2024) with Washington. Prior to his stint with Washington, Unseld Jr. held assistant coaching roles with Denver (2015-21), Orlando (2012-14) and Golden State (2011-12) – while beginning his NBA career in 1997 as an advance/pro scout with Washington before being promoted to assistant coach status with the organization (2005-2011). Preceding his professional coaching career, Unseld Jr. played collegiately at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

In addition to Unseld, the team added Dan Craig as an assistant coach after four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers (2020-2024), which was preceded by 17 seasons with Miami (2003-2020). After beginning his career as video intern with the Heat in 2003, Craig spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach with Miami and one season as the head coach of Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (2015-16).

During his tenure with the Heat, Craig was a part of three NBA Championship teams (2006, 2012, 2013) and was named 2015-16 G League Coach of the Year. The Chelmsford, Mass., native played collegiately at Plymouth State University before his professional coaching career began.

Eric Waters, a veteran in the athletic training and sports performance fields, returns to Chicago as director of player health and performance for a second stint having served as the assistant athletic trainer from 2000-2004. Most recently, Waters served as the head athletic trainer for the Utah Jazz (2017-24), which was preceded by 12 seasons (2004-16) as the head athletic trainer for Washington. During his tenure with Washington, Waters was named as the NBA’s Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2010 by the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA). Waters holds degrees in both exercise science and psychology from the University of Iowa and a master’s in exercise science from Boise State University. Outside of his day-to-day NBA experience, Waters has also occupied athletic training roles for the USA Men’s National Basketball Team, the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program and NFL Europe. Waters is certified and licensed as an athletic trainer (ATC), strength and conditioning coach (CSCS), corrective exercise specialist (CES) and performance enhancement specialist (PES).

The Bulls also elevated John Bryant to the front of the bench after joining the team as an assistant coach in 2020. Henry Domercant will step up as an assistant coach on the second bench, transitioning from his role as head coach of the Windy City Bulls. Billy Donovan III has been promoted to head coach of the Windy City Bulls.