Bulls score huge victories this week over Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers

You can chalk up another victory in the win column for the Chicago Bulls. Earning back to back wins against one of the NBA’s Eastern Conference elite (the Philadelphia 76ers) and most recently, last year’s Western Conference finals runner up (the star studded ) Los Angeles Lakers.

In game one, the Bulls defeated the 76ers 108-104, behind a team-high 24 points by guard Coby White. Center Nikola Vucevic added 23 points in the victory.

“All of us are supporting each other and it’s contagious,” said Vucevic via the Associated Press. “We won some games, so that helps, too. We’re only 11-17, but hopefully we’re on a good path and we can continue that way.”

Final Score: Bulls 108, 76ers 104

With the win, the Bulls are now 6-3 in their last nine games. In game two versus the Los Angeles Lakers, the Bulls dominated their Western Conference opponent 124-108, on Wednesday, December 20, at the United Center.

Forward DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 27 points in the win over the Lakers, outdueling both LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the victory.

“That’s how we got to play,” said DeRozan to the Crusader. “Not being predictable.”

According to Bulls PR, Chicago had eight players score in double figures, notching the third time this season that the Bulls have had as many players score 10-plus points in the same game (11/6 vs. UTA, 11/30 vs. MIL).

This also marked the third time in franchise history that Chicago has had three games in a season with at least eight players scoring in double figures (1966-67, 1980-81). No Bulls team has ever done so in four games in a single season. The Bulls outshot the Lakers, .545 (48-88 FG) to .447 (42-94 FG). Chicago matched a season high in FG% (.545) and has shot .500 FG% or better in four games (3-1) this season, added Bulls PR.

Final Score: Bulls 124, Lakers 108.

The Bulls are now 12-17 on the season and will play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, December 21, at the UC. Game time 7 p.m.

(Information courtesy of Chicago Bulls PR and the Associated Press).