City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin partners with Operation Hope to provide advice and resources

“Even in the difficult times, it is essential to take control of your finances – in fact it’s the time you need planning the most,” says Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin. To help Chicagoans not only weather the current economic uncertainty but to also plan for their futures, City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin is hosting a day-long virtual seminar “Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow.”

On Thursday, December 10, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin will team up with Operation HOPE, the nation’s preeminent financial counseling entity for a series of workshops that will introduce Chicagoans to various financial strategies and where to find the resources to pursue them.

Based on the questions and concerns that City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin has heard throughout the last year – particularly during the pandemic, the day will be divided into four 90-minute sessions that address:

Credit Building and Repair- whether buying a house or a car, your credit score can either cost you or save you thousands of dollars – this session will talk about how to raise credit scores.

Buying a Home – homeownership is the single greatest source of individual wealth – strategies for buying and keeping a home is the topic.

Financial Planning for Small Businesses – this session will focus on the challenges – particularly now – that small businesses face and how to address them.

Investing in the Stock Market – the Market may seem like something “other people do” but learning how it works and whether it’s a good bet will be the focus of the session.

Opening and closing the program will be remarks by Operation Hope founder and philanthropist, John Hope Bryant, and City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin.

“I’m delighted to team up with Project Hope,” said Chicago City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. “They have the resources to help me realize my goal of protecting and growing not only the City’s wealth, but also the wealth of all Chicago residents.”

The seminar, “Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow” will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on December 10th.

Those interested in registering for the virtual event can sign up at www.chicagocitytreasurer.com/WealthSummit.

About Operation Hope: Founded and Chaired by John Hope Bryant, Operation Hope is the largest not- for-profit provider of financial literacy, financial inclusion and economic empowerment tools and services in the United States for youth and adults (www.OperationHope.org).

About the City Treasurer’s Office: The City Treasurer’s Office is the custodian and manager of all cash and investments for the City of Chicago, the four City employee pension funds, and the Chicago Teacher’s Pension Fund. Additionally, the Treasurer’s Office manages a number of programs that promote financial education and small business growth in Chicago’s neighborhoods. The Treasurer is one of three city-wide elected officials in the City of Chicago, with the Mayor and the Clerk being the others.