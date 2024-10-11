Building wealth today for tomorrow summit – Oct 12

The Office of the Chicago Treasurer is excited to announce an exceptional lineup for the upcoming Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow (BWTT) Financial Empowerment Summit. The event will feature Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Keke Palmer, acclaimed actor Larenz Tate, and renowned music executive Mathew Knowles. It will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the UIC Forum from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT.

Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, who launched BWTT to promote financial literacy and empowerment, said, “This year’s summit brings together some of the most influential voices in entertainment and business to share invaluable insights on wealth creation and sustainability. Our goal is to equip Chicagoans with the knowledge and resources they need to build a secure financial future.”

This event enables attendees to engage with leading experts in business and finance through a series of educational workshops and discussions. It offers a unique opportunity for attendees to gain direct access to a multitude of financial resources and advice, all at no cost.

Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate – 11:00 AM

A Chicago native, Larenz Tate is best known for his roles in films like “Menace II Society,” “Love Jones” and “Ray.” As a respected actor and producer, Tate has built a career that exemplifies versatility and resilience in the entertainment industry. At BWTT, Tate will engage in a fireside chat, offering an insightful discussion on “Building and Sustaining Wealth Across Generations.” His session promises to provide unique perspectives on long-term wealth strategies and the importance of financial education for lasting success.

Mathew Knowles

Mathew Knowles – 1:00 PM

As a celebrated music executive, entrepreneur, and father of global superstar Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles has been a pivotal figure in the music industry for decades. With an extensive background in business and talent development, Knowles will deliver a presentation titled “The DNA of Achievers,” where he will explore the characteristics and habits that define high achievers. Attendees will gain actionable advice on how to reach peak performance in their personal and professional lives.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer – 3:00 PM

Keke Palmer rose to fame with her breakout role in “Akeelah and the Bee,” and has since established herself as a multi-talented artist and businesswoman. Palmer will deliver the keynote address, sharing her inspiring journey in Hollywood and her strategies for taking control of one’s personal and professional story. Her message will resonate with anyone aiming to achieve their dreams while overcoming obstacles along the way.

The BWTT Summit is made possible through the support of sponsors, including Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, BMO, Verizon, Self-Help Credit Union, CIBC, TransUnion, ABOC, Liberty Bank, and Ariel Investments.

The BWTT Summit event is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to register at www.chicagocitytreasurer.com/BWTT.