Building Rises, Students Graduate, Questions Remain

by Stephanie Gadlin

Forty high school students are slated to graduate Saturday, April 25th, from a free quantum physics program on Chicago’s Southeast Side. Meanwhile, the first structure has risen at the $9 billion Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP), which continues to draw scrutiny.

Community advocates say the building looks nothing like what developers promised via renderings and presentations. A. Anne Holcomb, co-chair of Environment, Transportation, Health, and Open Space (ETHOS) in South Shore, has been watching the construction from Steelworkers Park, near 90th and South Shore Drive. A four- to five-story building now stands on the site.

“It looks more like a microwave oven than any of the architectural renderings that they submitted,” Holcomb told the Crusader. “And you can quote me on that.”

The first of many buildings has been erected at the site of a massive $9 billion supercomputer and data center development on the former U.S. Steelworks site. Advocates say while some progress has been made, far too many questions remain. (Photo courtesy of A. Anne Holcomb/ETHOS)

According to ETHOS, the renderings submitted to the Chicago Plan Commission and Zoning Commission in 2024 showed low-rise, one-and-a-half- to two-story brick buildings with greenery and patios. Holcomb said she and other advocates and environmental scientists in the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) coalition believe the structure is the cryogenic plant, a massive freezer that will keep PsiQuantum’s quantum computer at absolute zero or approximately 480 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

The massive IQMP is rising on 600 acres of former U.S. Steel South Works land, the last undeveloped lakefront property in Chicago, stretching through predominantly Black, Latino and working-class neighborhoods.

The project continues to draw concern from environmental, social justice, health, park, and housing advocates, who have alleged that state and local officials, along with the park’s developer and tenants, have been slow to respond to pressing questions about public health, utility bills, and environmental impacts. They are demanding a legally binding CBA.

Officials of the Alliance of the Southeast and Southside Working Together allege that the IQMP project, touted as a boon to economic development in the area, will include massive data centers and a U.S. government surveillance network.

Supporters of the project tout the development as much-needed on the former steel site, saying it will bring jobs, economic opportunity, and other investments to the city’s Southland.

One such benefit is increasing student access to quantum computing and data science. The second cohort of Fermilab’s Saturday Morning Quantum program is scheduled to graduate at Olive Harvey College’s South Chicago campus. The free program, which requires no previous science coursework, is sponsored by Fermilab and designed to engage young people with the larger quantum ecosystem, including IQMP. Students tour Fermilab’s Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center and learn from subject matter experts.

Holcomb applauded the program. She also called it inadequate.

“Do we applaud this graduation? Sure, but why don’t we have this all the time?” Holcomb said, before citing neighborhood schools closest to the quantum campus. “Why don’t we have it at Powell (Elementary School)? Why don’t we have it at Thorpe? Why don’t we have it at New Sullivan?

Reportedly, Bowen High School, where city officials held public meetings about the quantum project in 2024 and 2025, received approximately $10,000 from Related Midwest the controversial developer on the project. But the school needs a new roof. Pieces of plaster are missing from the auditorium ceiling. A quarter of the wooden seats are broken.

Students tour Fermilab’s Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center, in a free program designed to get students engaged with the larger quantum ecosystem, which includes the new Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park on Chicago’s Southeast Side. (Photo courtesy of Femilab).

The Crusader could not reach anyone at Related Midwest. The real estate conglomerate has been labeled a slumlord by housing activists for years.

“Here they have these really fancy dog and pony shows about this really high-tech company coming to our community in an auditorium (Bowen) that’s practically falling down,” Holcomb said. “Furthermore, only privileged parents can take their kids,” Holcomb told the Crusader. “You have to be a parent who isn’t working overnight shifts. You have to be a parent who isn’t working on Saturdays. You have to be a parent who has a car.”

The CBA coalition’s education demands say quantum curriculum should be embedded in neighborhood schools during the regular school day, not offered as a Saturday supplement.

According to the 2024 “Black Students and STEM” report from YouScience and Black Girls Do STEM, there is a 51 percent exposure gap for Black students in computer and technology careers. Black students represented 15 percent of total high school enrollment nationally but accounted for only 9 percent of AP computer science enrollment, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Civil Rights Data Collection.

The report also noted exposure gaps across several major industries, including a 75 percent gap in Advanced Manufacturing; a 57 percent gap in Health Science; a 56 percent gap in Finance; a 53 percent gap in Architecture & Construction; and a 51 percent gap in Computers & Technology. The study highlighted that these gaps are even wider for Black female students. When comparing aptitude to actual interest, the data also indicated 88 percent more Black female students have an aptitude for Advanced Manufacturing than an interest in it.

“For decades, Black students have encountered inequities that have impacted their pathways in education and then career. It’s imperative to recognize that Black students possess the aptitude for all STEM careers, but the glaring exposure gap remains a formidable challenge due to resource deficiencies and lack of representation,” said Edson Barton, founder and CEO of YouScience. “By bridging the exposure gaps and doing so earlier in education, society can help Black students understand all of the opportunities available to them and connect them with education and career pathways and programs that can foster even more skills and understanding.”

Holcomb, who serves on a Local School Council, agreed. “We don’t want this thing to be on Saturday,” Holcomb told the Crusader. “We want this to be in the school as part of the regular school day, so that everyone has access to it.”

COMMUNITY SURVEY FINDINGS

According to a coalition survey, the average Southeast Side family has lived in the neighborhood for 32.6 years. Three out of four respondents support a CBA. “We need to work together to ensure that the families that built this community can stay in this community and have access to the largest local source of jobs,” the Alliance states on its website.

Holcomb said the coalition has polled its members. None know a single person from the six designated zip codes currently working construction at the quantum campus.

“Their idea of local hires means Chicagoland,” Holcomb said. “Local hires means here in the six zip codes directly impacted by the quantum park.”

Asked to characterize where negotiations stand, Holcomb said the coalition has gotten traction with the Chicago Park District on CBA demands. Related Midwest has allegedly committed to facilitating a meeting between community members and the author of the 5,000-page site remediation report.

“We got off on a good foot,” Holcomb said.

But broader concerns remain. Utility rates have spiked. Supply prices for ComEd customers surged approximately 50 percent beginning in summer 2025, according to the Citizens Utility Board of Illinois. Two documented fugitive dust events occurred during construction. Independent soil testing commissioned by ETHOS found hazardous contamination at every sample site. The remediation report identified five hot zones, yet ETHOS believes there is a sixth.

While the Crusader continues to follow the story, for 40 innovative high school students, Saturday’s ceremony could mark a path into quantum computing. For the neighborhoods surrounding the campus, the path forward remains unclear.