Building blocks of success: IDOT announces January dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program workshops

The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in January as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their business and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program, are invited.

January workshop dates and topics:

Jan. 9, 10 a.m. to noon: Capital and Lending Series – Accessing Capital

Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to noon: Capital and Lending Series – Advanced Banking (Underwriting Process)

Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to noon: Capital and Lending Series – Improving your Personal and Business Credit Score

Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to noon: Capital and Lending Series – What Banks Look For/How to

Connect with Lenders

Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon: Bonding and Insurance – Advanced Insurance and Bonding (Underwriting)

Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon: Bonding and Insurance – Insurance, Bonding and Risk Management for Construction Firms

Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to noon: Marketing and Networking Series – Business and Strategic Plans Q&A

Building Blocks of Success will continue through April. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops. Advance registration is required.

Questions can be directed to IDOT’s Bureau of Small Business Enterprises at (217) 785-4611.

Through Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history while promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Administered by IDOT, the DBE program provides minorities, women and eligible small businesses with opportunities to participate in federally and state funded highway, transit and airport contracts. For more information on becoming a certified DBE and learning more about available IDOT resources, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/dbe.