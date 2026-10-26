Building a village of care for South Side families



Family caregivers make it possible for older adults to remain at home, but love alone cannot carry the weight.

Keeping older parents safe and out of a nursing home can feel intense–the 3 a.m. worries, the chores and errands, the distractions from a full-time job. The loss of “me time” can feel deeply isolating, but it’s a true blessing to be able to take care of your family.

I know this journey well. My father was the primary caregiver for my grandmother for more than a decade as she battled dementia. I saw the loneliness of his journey, the physical and mental drain, and the immense sacrifices he made to be present for his mother while raising a family of his own. I’ve felt the same things caring for my husband after his multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Balancing life, work, and family priorities can be all-consuming.

Family ties, disruption invite caregiver burnout

For many Black families, taking care of aging parents and loved ones is simply what family does. Many people do not even identify with the word caregiver—they simply say, “I’m helping my mother. That’s what family does.”

But carrying that weight alone often breeds quiet guilt. One woman in our support program at the Center for Better Aging shared a common sentiment: Her mother took care of her, and caring for her in return was solely her responsibility. It wasn’t a duty she could pass to anyone else.

This devotion often leads caregivers to ignore their own needs. One daughter admitted that while managing her mother’s pharmacy runs, groceries, and meals, she started neglecting her own health and her children’s dental appointments. As we remind our families: If you are not

getting the rest you need and taking care of yourself, you won’t be able to care for anyone else.

And guiding family through the healthcare maze takes stamina. Medical conditions are often interrelated, yet each has its own doctor, so it’s hard to keep the test results and treatments straight.

At a critical stage in a loved one’s health, families are handed overwhelming amounts of information. The medical system tells you what to do, but not how to adjust your work schedule or get to every specialty appointment. Seeing a doctor on the South Side isn’t always easy, which can delay a timely diagnosis. This dynamic contributes to the 18-year gap in life expectancy among Chicago communities.

Family caregiver support makes aging in place possible

Our community’s goal is aging in place—allowing older adults to remain in the homes they built and the neighborhoods they know, with dignity and independence. But you were never meant as a family member to do the heavy lifting alone. That is why medical and social service providers banded together through the Illinois Health Transformation Collaboratives program to form the Center for Better Aging.

We’re your bench strength in this labor of love. Our care navigators coordinate the messy logistics, our social workers assess home safety, and our experts manage complex medication routines. They do not replace family care; they reinforce preventive care in middle age and coordinated care later in life. With the medical and logistical details covered, you can step out of the role of care manager and go back to simply being a son or daughter.

CBA is also the front gate to a village of support, lighting the path ahead so you do not have to search in the dark by yourself. We connect families to trusted resources, whether that means in-home care through Chicago Commons or community programming with the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corp. Through our dedicated caregiver cohort, we provide a trusted space where you can share your emotions, build social connections, and find a community of people walking the same path.

Reaching out is not giving up, and it’s not failing in your duty. It is the smartest way to protect your own health and your parent’s future. What you’re doing has a name. What you’re carrying matters, and you don’t have to carry it alone. Attend our events or join our growing caregiver support group to take your first step. The community is here to help.

Estrelitta Harmon

Estrelitta Harmon is Executive Director of the Center for Better Aging, working with founding healthcare partner St. Bernard Hospital and a broad network of clinical and community organizations. At the Illinois Department of Public Health, Harmon directed the Get Covered Illinois program and managed more than $250 million in grant awards. The Center for Better Aging helps individuals and families navigate primary and specialty care and connects them to education, community-based support, and trusted resources. Learn more at centerforbetteraging.org.