Bud Billiken Parade back to school celebration

Photo credit: Bud Billiken Parade

The Bronzeville Law Group will be celebrating the Bud Billiken Parade by giving away school supplies and food to the children in the community. Additionally, The Bronzeville Law Group will be partnering with The Shop 147 to donate new clothing apparel to the youth and adult patrons of the parade.

The Bronzeville Law Group is a group of attorneys, Brandon Brown, Andrea Bonds, Quentin Banks, Andre M. Grant, and Jarrett Adams, who are dedicated to creating a presence in die historic Bronzeville neighborhood, wid1 a focus on collaboration and support of the local schools and businesses through consistent community engagement and education.

The school supply and clothing giveaway will take place at the Bud Billiken Parade on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 10 am-noon, in front of the Bronzeville Law Group office, located at 4455 S. King Dr., Suite 1 00A, Chicago, Illinois 60653.