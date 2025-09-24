Buckner-Backed Changes to Expand Home Energy Assistance for Low-Income Seniors Begin Oct. 1

State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, continued to fight for a lower cost-of-living by backing expansions to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that include more seniors and those expansions will become available to Illinois households starting Oct 1.

“At a time when the cost-of-living is rising, people living on fixed incomes, especially seniors, deserve all the financial assistance we can give them,” Buckner said. “Expanding this program, which is already doing great work helping low-income households, is a step in the right direction and I plan to continue fighting for similar progress.”

Buckner’s successful developments include adjusting the maximum income limitation for LIHEAP assistance annually at the same rate as future Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefit increases. Additionally, the income eligibility has been raised to no more than 150% the federal poverty level or 60% the state median income.

“I was a leader in Illinois’ budget process this year, and I was proud that we crafted a smart spending plan that focused on relieving the high cost-of-living,” Buckner said. “Utility payments are an unavoidable expense, so lowering them was a priority. This kind of proactive approach is what will help low-income households persevere over challenging times.”

Find more information and applications at https://dceo.illinois.gov/communityservices/utilitybillassistance.html.