Brown Faces for Green Spaces hosts critical discussion on environmental justice April 13th at IU Northwest Campus

“Sustainability, Policy & Justice: A Critical Conversation”

Join us for “Sustainability, Policy & Justice: A Critical Conversation” on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 10am to 1pm in the Library Conference Center, Room 105 on the IU Northwest Campus in Gary.

Celebrate Sustainability Month at Indiana University NW and learn about the environmental justice movement in the region as we move to normalize the conversation on sustainability and social justice and explore how environmental justice and civil rights affect the decision-making process. This event, hosted by Brown Faces for Green Spaces,  IUN Center for Urban & Regional Excellence, and the IUN School of Public and Environmental Affairs, will include discussions with representatives from the regional office of the EPA.

Attend this event live via Zoom by registering in advance at: https://iu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvdOCspj4iHd35RK4Z4uyfxixgTnx04sH1

This is a brown bag event so bring your lunch and enjoy additional refreshments with snacks and beverages provided.

Free parking available in Lot 2 on West 33rd Avenue. View map here: https://www.iun.edu/parking/map/index.htm

