Brookfield Zoo’s online holiday guide offers unique gifts

A variety of holiday-themed plush animals are available online at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Gift Guide. (credit: CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

The holiday season is here, and whether you are the best of planners or the worst of procrastinators, finding the perfect gift for family and friends can be difficult. This year, make it easy and shop online at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Gift Guide, that offers unique options for the animal lovers in your life while supporting the Zoo’s animal care and conservation efforts.

The Holiday Gift Guide, which can be found online at CZS.org/holidaygiftguide, features:

Penguin Encounter:In need of a unique experience gift? Purchase a Penguin Encounter with the Zoo’s Humboldt penguins for a special and up-close encounter. During the program, the birds are free to roam and waddle up to anyone they choose, and participants may even get the opportunity to touch them. During the approximately half-hour program, animal care staff will share facts about the penguins and details of the Zoo’s conservation work at Punta San Juan in Peru, South America. When checking out, you will select the date and time for the visit. The price per person ranges from $40 to $50. Additionally, Wild Connections programs, available in 2024, may also be purchased online. Choose from up-close experiences with the Zoo’s macaws, North American river otter, rainforest birds, American flamingos, and animal ambassadors. Prices vary depending on the program.

Brookfield Zoo Membership: Give the gift of a Brookfield Zoo membership so your loved ones can visit the Zoo any day of the year for free. Memberships also include free parking at the Zoo’s north entrance and discounts at restaurants inside the park, education programs, and much more! Prices range from $89 for a one-year senior membership to $1,013 for a two-year sustaining unlimited membership. Individual tickets to Brookfield Zoo, including during Holiday Magic, also make great stocking stuffers. Prices range from $24.95 to $29.95.

Animal Adoptions:Animal adoptions directly support the care of Brookfield Zoo’s animals and are a thoughtful choice for animal lovers. This year, you can gift an adoption of Kinda, the giraffe calf born this past summer, or the new meerkat mob found in the Desert’s Edge. Animal adoptions start at $35, with options to add on plush animals, ornaments, and more. Additional animals are also available to adopt as gifts.

Reindeer Cameo:Want to send your loved ones a gift they’ll never forget? Book a personalized video cameo featuring the Zoo’s reindeer! Cameos are $50.

Punta San Juan, A Conservation Story (coffee-table book):For travel lovers and environmentalists, grab a copy of the new photography book Punta San Juan, A Conservation Story,with more than 250 images of wildlife and landscapes of Punta San Juan, a conservation reserve in Peru, South America. The Chicago Zoological Society is a long-time partner and leader in the Punta San Juan program, which works to deepen the knowledge on marine-coastal ecosystems of the Humboldt Current and promotes the conservation of biodiversity as a value of local and worldwide importance. The book price is $99.99.

Pao Pangolin (children’s book):For young readers and conservationists in your life, pick up a copy of Pao Pangolin. Written by a former Brookfield Zoo intern, Pao Pangolin is a story of courage and hope about a young pangolin surviving the illegal wildlife trade. All proceeds benefit the North American Pangolin Consortium, which supports conservation efforts for the species. Brookfield Zoo is a founding member of the Consortium. Hardcover is $17.50, paperback is $9.99.

Holiday Plush Collection:The limited-edition holiday plush collection features penguins, sloths, palm pals, and more for the cuddly kids in your life. Grab one of the always-popular plushies, starting at $14.99.

Holiday Ornaments:Start a new decorating tradition and choose a special holiday ornament for your tree! Pick from a penguin, tiger, dolphin, polar bear and more. Ornaments are $22.99.

About the Chicago Zoological Society

The mission of the Chicago Zoological Society is to inspire conservation leadership by connecting people to wildlife and nature. The Chicago Zoological Society is a private nonprofit organization that operates Brookfield Zoo on land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The Society is known throughout the world for its international role in animal population management and wildlife conservation. Its Center for the Science of Animal Care and Welfare is at the forefront of animal care that strives to discover and implement innovative approaches to zoo animal management. Brookfield Zoo is the first zoo in the world to be awarded the Humane Certified™ certification mark for the care and welfare of its animals, meeting American Humane Association’s rigorous certification standards. Brookfield Zoo is located at 8400 31st Street in Brookfield, Illinois, between the Stevenson (I-55) and Eisenhower (I-290) expressways and also is accessible via the Tri-State Tollway (I-294),Metra commuter line, and CTA and PACE bus service. For further information, visit CZS.org.