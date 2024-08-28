Brookfield Zoo to Host Urgent Blood Drive Amid National Shortage

The Brookfield Zoo will host a critical blood drive tomorrow, Thursday, August 29, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as the American Red Cross grapples with an emergency blood shortage. The event will be held at the zoo’s Discovery Center, located at 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield, IL.

The Red Cross aims to collect over 12,500 blood donations daily to support approximately 2,500 hospitals nationwide. However, a decline in blood donations during the summer months has put a strain on the blood supply, increasing the urgency for donors to come forward.

To encourage participation, pre-registered donors will receive free general admission to the zoo for one adult and up to two children, free parking in the Discovery Center Parking Lot, a $20 gift card via email, and a special edition Red Cross hat. The hat complements the t-shirt offered to donors who participated in the June blood drive.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to sign up in advance and help address this critical need.