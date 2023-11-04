Brookfield Zoo hosting Veterans Day ceremony

In honor of those who proudly served our nation, the Chicago Zoological Society is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, November 11, at Brookfield Zoo. On that day, admission to the Zoo will be free to all veterans and their families (parking fee still apply).

A variety of special activities and entertainment to commemorate our veterans will take place inside and outside the Zoo’s Discovery Center. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can view military memorabilia and vehicles that will be on display. Additionally, representatives from Cook County’s Military and Veterans Discount Program, Honor Flight Chicago, and Wounded Warriors will share information about each of their organizations.

Zoogoers will also have the opportunity for up-close experiences with several of the Zoo’s animal ambassadors between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Animal care staff will be on hand to share fun facts about each of the critters.

From noon to 12:45 p.m., guests can enjoy a lively performance by the Legacy Girls as they sing hit tunes from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. The posting of colors and singing of the National Anthem follows at 12:45 p.m. Afterwards, the popular Jesse White Tumblers will perform an entertaining routine.

The Chicago Zoological Society is proud to offer free general admission to Brookfield Zoo year-round to active, reserve, and retired members of the Armed Forces with a valid military ID.

For a full schedule of Veterans Day ceremony activities, visit CZS.org/VeteransDay.

About the Chicago Zoological Society

The mission of the Chicago Zoological Society is to inspire conservation leadership by connecting people to wildlife and nature. The Chicago Zoological Society is a private nonprofit organization that operates Brookfield Zoo on land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The Society is known throughout the world for its international role in animal population management and wildlife conservation. Brookfield Zoo is the first zoo in the world to be awarded the Humane Certified™ certification mark for the care and welfare of its animals, meeting American Humane Association’s rigorous certification standards. The Zoo is located at 8400 31st Street in Brookfield, Illinois, between the Stevenson (I-55) and Eisenhower (I-290) expressways and also is accessible via the Tri-State Tollway (I-294),Metra commuter line, and CTA and PACE bus service. For further information, visit CZS.org.