The Crusader Newspaper Group
Brookfield Zoo Chicago celebrates Earth Day with a weekend of special events

Participants at the starting line of Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s annual 2.2-mile Earth Day Run. (Credit: Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

 Make strides toward a healthier world at Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s annual Party for the Planet recycling event and Earth Day Run.

Drop off items, including electronics, textiles, and books at the Party for the Planet recycling event, presented by the Nicor Gas Energy Efficiency Program, on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Zoo’s main parking lot (8400 31st Street, Brookfield). The Zoo’s partner organizations—eWorks and UsAgain—will be on hand to collect items. For a complete list of acceptable items and more event info, go to BrookfieldZoo.org/PartyPlanet.

 The public can bring their unwanted electronics to Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s recycling event on April 20. Drop off items in the Zoo’s main parking lot between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Credit: Brookfield Zoo Chicago)
Additionally, those visiting the Zoo on April 20 can head to the south mall to assist the grounds crew plant a tree to commemorate the holiday.

There’s no better way to celebrate Earth Day than by getting outside and enjoying wildlife and nature by participating in the Zoo’s 2.2-mile Earth Day Run on Sunday, April 21. The non-competitive run that is fun for the entire family, begins at 8 a.m. and takes place inside the park.

All participants will receive an Earth Day Run commemorative medal and a packet of wildflower seeds to bring a piece of the Earth Day celebration to their own gardens. The entry fee is $35 per person, which includes full-day admission to the Zoo, allowing runners to spend time with the animals post-event. For more information and to register, visit BrookfieldZoo.org/EarthDayRun.

 Representatives from Brookfield Zoo Chicago and its recycling partners will be on hand to collect unwanted recyclables, including textiles, at the Zoo’s recycling event on April 20. (Credit: Brookfield Zoo Chicago)
Participants at the starting line of Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s annual 2.2-mile Earth Day Run. (Credit: Brookfield Zoo Chicago)
Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s 2.2-mile Earth Day Run takes place inside the park, taking runners past several of the animal habitats.

Proceeds from the run benefit Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Animal Care and Conservation Fund, which supports research and education efforts at the zoo and around the world.

“Brookfield Zoo Chicago is proud to offer events that foster a deeper connection between our guests and the natural world and support crucial conservation efforts,” said Andrea Rodgers, senior vice president of guest experience and operations for the Zoo. “It’s wonderful to see our community come together to make a positive impact for our planet, demonstrating that every action contributes to a larger change.”

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
